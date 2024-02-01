Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby testified on Thursday that she reviewed the mortgage applications when she bought two luxury vacation homes in Florida but believed that she was neither delinquent nor in default on any federal debt and didn’t need to list outstanding taxes under liabilities.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky elicited those responses on cross-examination in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, where she’s standing trial on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application. She’s accused of repeatedly lying on mortgage applications — including failing to disclose that she and her husband owed tens of thousands of dollars in taxes or report the existence of a more than $45,000 tax lien — related to her purchase of a home in Kissimmee, Florida, not far from Walt Disney World, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on the state’s southwest Gulf Coast.

Mosby testified that she believed that her husband at the time was current on a payment plan with the Internal Revenue Service when she bought the home and that she did not know about a tax lien. Her mortgage broker, she said, filled out the forms. And Mosby said the document listed several examples of liabilities including car loans, alimony and child support.

“Did anyone tell you that tax debt did not need to be included on this form?” Zelinsky asked.

“Again, sir, I did not populate this form,” Mosby replied. “My Easy Mortgage populated this form.”

“No, nobody ever gave me that advice, sir,” she added.

Later, Mosby testified, a reporter contacted her about the tax lien. She said she confronted her husband and later heard him on the phone with several people, including Joseph Haskins Jr., one of the founders and former CEO of Harbor Bank, about getting a loan.

She said she believed that he’d taken care of their tax issues before she bought the condo.

Zelinsky sometimes had to ask her the same question over and over again. Mosby repeatedly cut him off.

At one point, Zelinsky started to ask a question to one of the members of the prosecution team and stated, “Miss Thomas.”

“Miss Mosby,” Mosby interjected.

When Mosby realized that he was not referring to her, she then added, “My bad.”

Mosby, 44, a Democrat who served as the city’s top prosecutor from 2015-2023, previously testified that she trusted her now ex-husband, her real estate and her mortgage broker as a first-time home buyer. She has pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence.

On redirect examination, Federal Public Defender James Wyda, one of Mosby’s attorneys, inquired whether she was comfortable going forward with the home-buying process without help. She said no.

“Miss Mosby, you’ve been testifying for two days. Is this hard?” Wyda asked.

“Extremely hard,” Mosby responded.

The defense rested at noon. The government is set to present a rebuttal case.

By choosing to testify, Mosby opened the door to the jury learning about her previous convictions for perjury.

In 2023, Mosby was found guilty of two counts of perjury after a jury determined that she lied to withdraw $90,000 from a retirement account pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. She used that money to purchase the home and condo.

Her ex-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, a Democrat who’s seeking reelection, testified that he repeatedly lied about resolving their outstanding tax debt to protect their family from an added life stress.

Federal prosecutors alleged during a break in their cross-examination that he “repeatedly committed perjury” on his tax returns. He has not been charged with a crime.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.