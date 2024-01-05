What did Marilyn Mosby know about her and ex-husband Nick Mosby’s tax debt, and when did she know it? Did she know she owed the Internal Revenue Service $69,000 when she filled out paperwork to purchase luxury vacation homes in Florida?

Those questions are crucial to the former Baltimore State’s Attorney’s defense in her upcoming mortgage fraud trial, and lawyers for Mosby have traded salvos of legal filings with federal prosecutors in recent weeks to determine what kind of evidence can and can’t be presented to the jury in Prince George’s County on Jan. 18.

Today, attorneys will gather at the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt to make their arguments in person about what is permissible at trial.

The defense seeks to limit the government from telling the jury about letters the IRS sent the Mosbys about their tax debt and to prevent the government from mentioning her recent perjury conviction and from introducing the evidence from that trial.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“No doubt, the government would hammer the jury’s guilty verdicts repeatedly in closing, urging jurors not to trust the word of someone who has been found guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, of telling lies,” Marilyn Mosby’s attorneys wrote in a court filing.

Federal prosecutors want to block the defense from introducing out of court statements Baltimore City Council Nick Mosby made in which he takes responsibility for handling the couple’s tax lien, as well as statements Marilyn Mosby made to her mortgage broker and bankers about the tax debt and a rental agreement she had for one of the homes.

An area banker, named in court filings as J.H., told investigators in 2021 that Nick Mosby called the bank in 2020 seeking a loan to pay off the couple’s tax debt. Asked why Marilyn Mosby wouldn’t also be on the loan, J.H. recalled Nick saying “It’s my obligation. I want to take care of it,” according to court filings.

Statements recalled by another person are considered hearsay in court, but can be admitted under certain circumstances. Prosecutors wrote in court filings the statements people recalled hearing the Mosbys make may be fake, or at least misleading, because it was known that the couple was under investigation.

“Many of the statements, made long after the facts in question, are also not relevant to what the defendant knew at the time she applied for the mortgages,” prosecutors wrote.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The couple’s divorce finalized in November, according to court records, but it’s likely the defense calls Nick Mosby as a witness in the case. It’s unclear whether Marilyn Mosby would testify; she declined to do so at her perjury trial.

January’s trial is Marilyn Mosby’s second and will come two years after a grand jury indicted her on charges of mortgage fraud and perjury. A jury convicted Mosby on the perjury charges in November, finding she lied on a form about experiencing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to make early withdrawals from her city retirement account, money she used to buy a pair of Florida properties.

Those properties — an eight bedroom house with a pool in Kissimmee, near Disney World, and a seaside condo on the Gulf Coast — are at the center of the government’s mortgage fraud case against Marilyn Mosby. Prosecutors say she lied on the mortgage applications for both, including about whether she owed money to the IRS, how much money she had available to her and where it was coming from.

In one instance, according to court filings, Marilyn Mosby told the bank in December 2020 she had been living in Florida for 70 days at the house near Disney, despite the fact she was in the middle of her second term as the elected prosecutor in Baltimore and that she had signed a rental agreement for that property, according to court filings and publicly available mortgage documents.

In addition to her criminal troubles, Marilyn Mosby is on the verge of losing her law license. Maryland Bar Counsel, the entity that investigates lawyers for misconduct, asked the state supreme court last month to revoke her law license, and earlier this week the court ordered her to explain why she shouldn’t.