Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Wednesday decided to testify in her own defense at her mortgage fraud trial.

Mosby, 44, a Democrat who served from 2015-2023, is standing trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application. Federal prosecutors allege that she lied on mortgage applications related to the purchase of two luxury vacation homes: a house in Kissimmee, Florida, close to Walt Disney World, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on the state’s Gulf Coast.

She has pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence. Her attorneys have argued that she was a rookie when it came to real estate and relied upon the advice of family members and licensed professionals.

The government asserts in part that Mosby failed to disclose that she and her husband at the time owed tens of thousands of dollars in federal taxes or report the existence of a more than $45,000 tax lien.

Her now ex-husband, Nick, who’s president of Baltimore City Council, testified that he repeatedly lied about taking care of their tax issues to spare her from an added life stress.

In 2023, Mosby was found guilty of two counts of perjury after a jury decided that she lied to withdraw $90,000 from a retirement account pursuant to a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. She used that money for down payments on the home and condo.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby previously ruled that prosecutors can ask Mosby if she has been convicted of perjury if she takes the stand.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.