A judge on Friday approved a renewed request from former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to move her federal perjury and mortgage fraud case to Greenbelt and ruled that she will have two separate trials.

At a motions hearing, U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby said she was particularly struck with the data point contained in a community attitude survey that the defense commissioned in the case that 45% of respondents in the Northern Division described Mosby as “very corrupt” or “somewhat corrupt” compared to 26% in the Southern Division.

Baltimore, she noted, is also within commuting distance to Greenbelt.

”The standard here is a relatively low one,” Griggsby said. “We will hold trial in Greenbelt, Maryland.”

Later, Griggsby granted a request from Mosby to have separate trials on the two counts of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application. That’s because Mosby may wish to testify about one set of charges but not the others as well as the concern that the jury might confound the evidence. Griggsby said she did not think that a jury instruction could remedy that concern.

The Northern Division of the District of Maryland is composed of Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, as well as Baltimore City.

Meanwhile, the Southern Division covers Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties.

Mosby, 43, who served two terms in office from 2015-2023, is also charged with making false statements on a loan application. Federal prosecutors allege that she lied about experiencing adverse financial consequences to withdraw money early from her retirement account under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — or CARES Act — and made false statements on paperwork related to the purchase of two properties in Florida.

In court documents, Federal Public Defender James Wyda, Assistant Federal Public Defender Maggie Grace and Lucius Outlaw, Mosby’s attorneys, wrote that their client has been a “lightning rod” for almost a decade in Baltimore.

Her tenure, they said, was controversial from the beginning. They said their client experienced a “steady drip” and “sometimes a deluge” of media criticism. And the government, they said, is now prosecuting her “wielding a novel theory of perjury that has never been pursued in a single other case.”

“It wants to try her before a Baltimore jury, in a city that has been bombarded with negative press coverage of her for years,” they said. “Mrs. Mosby cannot receive a fair trial under these conditions.”

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

They argued to move the case from the Northern Division to the Southern Division.

They retained Bryan Edelman, co-founder of Trial Innovations Inc., a “national full-service jury research firm,” who assessed the effect of press coverage.

Pollsters conducted phone interviews between May 31 and June 15 with 402 people in the Northern Division and 200 people in the Southern Division who are eligible to serve on a jury.

People who lived in the Northern Division and responded to the survey were asked to provide three adjectives that best described Mosby. The results: “Corrupt” (35%). “Dishonest” or “liar” (20%). And “thief,” “greedy” or “selfish” (17%).

But Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean Delaney and Aaron Zelinsky opposed the request, arguing that Mosby sought out media exposure and is now pointing to that as a reason to move the trial.

The survey, they wrote in court documents, contains “nine fundamental methodological flaws that render it unreliable.” But even if it was taken at face value, 44% of people in the Northern Division had never even heard of Mosby, giving “give ample individuals from whom to pick a jury.”

“This case should be tried in Baltimore, where the crimes occurred, the defendant is located, and the witnesses are nearby,” they said.

Mosby waived her physical appearance in court after reporting that she had an urgent out of town family emergency.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 2.