Marilyn Mosby’s federal trial now set for November

The federal trial of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby is now scheduled for November.

It’s the fourth trial date to be set in the case against the former two-term state’s attorney, who had said she wanted a speedy trial after she was indicted in January 2022.

The most recent postponement came after her entire defense team asked to be taken off the case. She is now being represented by the federal public defender’s office after U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby determined she did not have the funds to pay for an attorney.

Mosby is facing federal charges of perjury related to withdrawing money early from her retirement account — citing a COVID-related hardship — and making false claims on a loan application.

Public Defender James Wyda said earlier this month, when the parties first signaled a fall trial date, that Mosby was “anxious to put this matter behind her as quickly as possible.”

“We’re trying to move promptly for her sake as well as the court,” Wyda said on Feb. 10.

Though prosecutors and the defense previously filed a series of motions related to the case, Griggsby laid out a new schedule for motions and disclosures that will play out throughout the year.

Mosby recently launched a website for a consulting company, Mahogany Elite. Whether she intended to launch the company in 2020 is at the heart of some of the charges she faces — her previous attorneys indicated they would argue that she suffered a financial hardship because she was unable to launch the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokeswoman for Mosby said at the time that she had no plans to run the company while serving as state’s attorney.

Last week, a judge scolded Mosby’s previous lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden, but ruled he would not face criminal contempt charges for violating court rules. Bolden and his team exited the case over the disciplinary proceedings.