A weekend crackdown on allegedly illegal exhibition driving events led to the arrests of five people, including four minors, Maryland State Police said in a press release.

Members of the Maryland Car Rally Task Force, which includes representatives from the state police and various local law-enforcement agencies, broke up 10 large-scale exhibition driving events across Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Prince George’s counties, authorities said. The events were targeted from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

Of the 10 gatherings, there were two in Baltimore: in the 5100 block of Park Heights Ave. and in the 1200 block of West Pratt St. Police said they also broke up car rallies in the 2500 block of Solomons Island Road in Annapolis, as well as at locations in Lanham, Laurel, Linthicum Heights and Rosedale.

A photo provided by Maryland State Police shows a recent nighttime car rally. Authorities cracked down on exhibition driving in the region last weekend. (Baltimore State Police)

The Park Heights Avenue rally, near Pimlico Race Course, drew a crowd of approximately 300 people and shut down traffic, state police said in the news release. One traffic stop led to the arrest of 18-year-old Josue Emanuel Hernandez Cordon, 18, of Laurel, who faces charges of reckless, aggressive, and negligent driving, along with other traffic related offenses, police said.

Also arrested near that event were four minors, ages 15 to 17. Police said the teenagers were attempting to flee in a black Camaro SS that a follow-up investigation revealed was stolen and had been used in car rallies and a potential armed robbery. In addition to the car, two firearms were recovered from the four juveniles, police said.

This bust comes more than six months after Maryland passed a law to crack down on exhibition driving, which is described as driving a vehicle in a special event zone, or near a large crowd or gathering, with excessive acceleration or deceleration and skidding and squealing tires, among other things. The law prohibits exhibition driving and any racing or speeding contests, with violators facing a fine of up to $1,000 or 60 days of imprisonment.