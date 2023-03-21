A lieutenant with the Maryland Natural Resources Police has been charged with violating regulations on hunting game birds or mammals, a spokesperson for the NRP confirmed Tuesday.

Lt. Charles Fawley Jr., of Westminster, was charged on March 3 and faces up to $1,500 in fines, spokesperson Lauren Moses said.

Court records indicate Fawley, 54, was charged with one count of “exceeding or attempting to exceed bag limits” for game birds and mammals. He is set to stand trial on April 20.

Attempts to reach Fawley for comment were unsuccessful. No lawyer is listed in court records.

A bag limit is the maximum number of a certain species that one hunter can harvest within a specific time period, usually one day. Bag limits can differ depending on the species. It is unclear what Fawley was hunting when he was charged.