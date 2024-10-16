A fire at a Western Maryland prison Tuesday evening sent one prisoner and several correctional officers to the hospital, causing the evacuation of an entire tier.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement that officers at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland were “alerted to smoke coming from one of the tiers in the facility” and responded to a 43-year-old prisoner’s cell. That prisoner was airlifted Tuesday night by Maryland State Police to a nearby hospital “for treatment of his injuries.”

One correctional officer was transported by ambulance to a hospital for smoke inhalation and six other correctional officers went to the hospital “at the conclusion of their shifts seeking attention for minor injuries,” the statement said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire was sparked one week after the correctional officers’ union held a press conference about an hour east at another prison complex, in Hagerstown, calling attention to low staffing levels they say are creating dangerous conditions at state prisons.

This story may be updated.