A former Maryland State Police corporal who created a burner Facebook account, reached out to a drug dealer and sold him the identity of a confidential informant for $1,500, was ordered on Thursday to serve six years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Justin Riggs, 35, of Smithsburg, on three counts, including bribery. He must also spend three years on supervised release.

“Mr. Riggs, I know this is a slightly longer sentence than you wanted,” said Gallagher, who noted the seriousness of the crime. “I certainly hope that you’re able to use this time productively.”

Gallagher brought up the level of support that Riggs has from his family members. She said she believed that he still had a lot to offer the community.

Riggs joined the Maryland State Police in 2012 and was assigned to the West Regional Enforcement Narcotics Section.

Law enforcement was investigating a drug trafficking ring in Western Maryland and worked with a confidential informant who repeatedly bought cocaine and methamphetamine while investigators recorded the drug deals.

On Dec. 19, 2022, Riggs created a fake Facebook account and, two days later, connected with the drug dealer.

“Hey I work for a Fed agency that has started a very serious case,” Riggs wrote. “Im looking to receive payment for info I can give you and hopefully work with you for info you need in the future.”

Riggs told the drug distributor as a measure of good faith that there was a tracking device on his truck and offered advice on how to throw off law enforcement.

“I have tons more info pertaining to your biggest informant whose doing you dirty, the status of your case and what you should do, and alot more,” Riggs continued.

They stayed in touch, and the two later started to negotiate a price. At one point, Riggs remarked, “I know what’ll happen to the rat.”

The drug dealer on Jan. 3, 2023, left a total of $1,800 — $1,500 for the identity of the confidential informant and $300 for other information — in the back of the Red Roof Inn Hagerstown-Williamsport behind the dumpsters.

The FBI had caught wind of the scheme, swapped out the cash and placed the area under constant surveillance. Later, Riggs sent an unwitting acquaintance to pick up the money.

Riggs resigned from the force in 2023 following his arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Delaney pushed for a sentence of nine years in prison, arguing that Riggs sold the identity of a confidential informant to a violent and dangerous drug trafficking organization so it could murder him.

Delaney read some of the messages that Riggs sent to the drug dealer on Facebook, including, “But like I said I can help you. By telling you the snitch. Once he’s gone then you’re case should be gone because he won’t be able to testify against you.”

Riggs, he said, sought to establish a long-term relationship with the drug traffickers, ensuring that they would continue to operate and harm more people.

Though Riggs rose above challenges that he experienced in his childhood, he became greedy, Delaney said.

He spoke about how the crime could put a chill on people agreeing to become confidential informants. “And honestly,” Delaney said, “who could blame them?”

“This crime is deadly serious,” Delaney said. “The sale of the life of another human being for fifteen hundred bucks.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Federal Public Defender Eric Pilch, one of Riggs’ attorneys, recommended a sentence of four years in prison.

“For over a decade, Justin Riggs wore the uniform of the Maryland State Police with distinction,” Pilch said. ”He led an unblemished life.”

Pilch said his client took dangerous people off the street and displayed courage and tenacity on the force.

Riggs graduated from Middletown High School in 2007 and earned his bachelor’s degree in criminology and investigations in 2011 from West Virginia University. He married his high school sweetheart, Kayla, who sat in the courtroom gallery in support. They have two young children.

In 2018, Riggs was part of the first group of officers to respond to the shooting at the Capital Gazette, where a gunman murdered five people, Pilch said.

But Riggs, he said, was thrown off track due to a confluence of factors: psychological trauma, financial pressure and hazardous chemical exposure.

From his experience working in law enforcement, Riggs scored high on a checklist for post-traumatic stress disorder, Pilch said.

In 2021, Riggs was burnt out from working as a trooper and started a furniture business called Oak & Steel, which he then expanded into a coffee shop: Brew 30. But it became a “bottomless pit of debt,” Pilch said.

Meanwhile, Riggs and other troopers, he said, were ordered to burn drugs that police had seized in open metal barrels after an incinerator closed due to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violations.

Since his arrest, Riggs has been incarcerated at the Howard County Detention Center, where he’s finished six major mural projects.

A photograph from court documents shows Justin Riggs painting a mural while incarcerated at the Howard County Detention Center. (U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland)

The work release and reentry supervisor, Alaina Elam, praised him as an “outstanding individual” who has continued to serve the community while incarcerated.

Riggs said he accepted full responsibility for his actions and apologized to his wife, children and members of the Maryland State Police. That’s along with the people of Maryland.

“I took an oath that I selfishly broke,” he said.

He also apologized for tarnishing the reputation of law enforcement.

But in spite of his actions, Riggs expressed hope that people will continue to trust the police.