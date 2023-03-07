A Maryland State Police Trooper was shot multiple times Monday night in Wicomico County, the agency said. The suspected shooter later allegedly shot and killed himself.

The trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop near Vienna Scale House on eastbound Route 50 between Cambridge and Salisbury.

The trooper stopped the car shortly before 10 p.m., and went to the passenger-side window to speak with the driver. The driver then opened fire, striking the trooper multiple times.

The trooper opened fire, but none of the three occupants in the vehicle were struck, police said. The driver then fled east on Route 50, police said.

A trooper on his way home heard the broadcast and was able to immediately responded to the trooper shot. He was able to provide medical treatment until the EMS arrived and rushed the trooper to the hospital.

The trooper, identified only as an 18-year veteran of the department, has since been released from the hospital.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers from the Delmar Police Department found the suspect vehicle in the area of eastbound Route 54 and Providence Church Road in Delmar.

Officers followed the vehicle to the 600 block of Elizabeth Street, a dead-end residential street in Delmar, police said. There, the driver tried to turn around and crashed into two vehicles and a tree.

Police surrounded the vehicle and found only the driver in the car. He was slumped over the steering wheel, police said, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Keiford Lee Copper, III, of Trappe, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said no shots were fired by law enforcement. A gun was recovered in the vehicle, a Toyota Prius.

Around midnight, two unidentified men wearing hoodies were reported walking around a neighborhood in Hebron. They were arrested without incident. It is unclear whether they were the two passengers of the vehicle.

