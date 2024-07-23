A correctional officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office after a criminal investigation into an “inappropriate romantic relationship” between her and a prisoner, according to state officials.

Investigators found that Ajee X. Myers, who had been a Maryland correctional dietary officer for three years, gave the prisoner “unauthorized privileges,” improperly transferred funds to her commissary account and spoke to her on a recorded phone line more than 800 times in three months.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General, which conducted the investigation in partnership with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, announced the guilty plea on Tuesday.

The attorney general’s office said Myers also “isolated and interrogated another incarcerated person whom she perceived as a romantic rival of hers and demanded details about that person’s physical relationship with her victim.”

“Additionally, CDO Myers told another incarcerated individual, ‘It don’t matter what y’all say ... y’all are inmates and I have the upper hand. It’s your word against mine. But you need to tell that [expletive] ... to stay away,’” the attorney general’s office said.

In exchange for her guilty plea, Myers was given a two-year suspended sentence with three years of probation. She was allowed to resign from her position at the corrections department.

The attorney general’s office deferred questions about that resignation, in lieu of a termination, to the corrections department, which did not immediately respond to a question about why the employee was not fired.

Myers’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Attorney General Anthony Brown said in the press release that “employee misconduct within the correctional system not only undermines integrity and trust in the system, but also places the welfare of the incarcerated individuals and officers at risk.”

“We are committed to continuing our partnership with DPSCS to investigate and prosecute important cases of DPSCS employee misconduct and work to create a safer environment in Maryland correctional facilities,” he said.

The press release came one day after The Baltimore Banner revealed an $800,000 settlement of an administrative lawsuit, one of the largest in state history, for a prisoner who was found to have been sexually abused by correctional officers for months.