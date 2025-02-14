A former Baltimore teacher who drove a 17-year-old with whom detectives alleged he had an “inappropriate relationship” to shoot the teen’s ex-boyfriend was sentenced on Friday to serve five years in prison.

Matthew Biegel, 39, of Northeast Baltimore, pleaded guilty on Jan. 27 in Baltimore Circuit Court to one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

Following the terms of a plea agreement, Circuit Judge Yvette M. Bryant ordered Biegel to serve 20 years in prison, with 15 years suspended, plus five years’ probation.

When asked if he wanted to make a statement before sentencing, Biegel replied, “No.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Biegel worked as a teacher at Reginald F. Lewis High School of Business, Law, and Agriculture in Baltimore from 2015 to 2023. He also served as a substitute on and off in Howard County from 2008 to 2017.

Outside the courtroom, Robert Cole, Biegel’s attorney, said there were a lot of negotiations to reach the plea agreement.

“I think it was a fair resolution to the case,” Cole said.

On July 10, 2023, Baltimore Police responded to a home on McElderry Street, between North East Avenue and North Bouldin Street in Ellwood Park/Monument, for a shooting. Officers found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to his face and torso.

First responders took him to the Johns Hopkins Hospital for medical treatment.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The teen reported that he was walking down the street when an SUV pulled up. That’s when his ex-boyfriend got out of the front passenger seat while wearing a ski mask, pulled out a handgun and shot him.

His ex-boyfriend was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and related offenses. The case was later sent to the juvenile justice system.

From a distance, surveillance cameras captured the shooting. Detectives identified Biegel as the driver of the SUV through their investigation.

Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Gracey, chief of the Gun Violence Enforcement Division, said the punishment fell within sentencing guidelines.

Biegel will receive credit for 23 days, which includes time he spent on home detention awaiting sentencing.

When Biegel finished signing paperwork, a sheriff’s deputy handcuffed him and walked him out of the courtroom to begin serving his sentence.