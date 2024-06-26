A jury on Tuesday returned a more than $4.15 million award in a lawsuit against a former security guard who fatally shot a man at a Royal Farms in Baltimore and her previous employer.

The verdict against Kanisha Spence and Maximum Protective Services in Baltimore Circuit Court came at the end of a civil trial.

“There is a lot wrong with our judicial system, but, fundamentally, it is designed to render justice,” said Andrew O’Connell, Malcolm Ruff, Ronald Richardson and Nikoletta Mendrinos, attorneys at Murphy, Falcon & Murphy in Baltimore who represented the plaintiffs, in a statement. “We commend the members of the jury for allowing justice to prevail because the facts of this case cried out for it.”

On Oct. 30, 2022, Spence was employed as a security guard with Maximum Protective Services when she fatally shot Marquise Powell during an argument at a Royal Farms on Washington Boulevard near Carroll Park.

Powell was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died less than a week after the shooting. He was 26.

Spence, 45, of Poppleton, was later found guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and sentenced to serve 60 years in prison.

Neither her attorney, David Stratton, nor counsel for Maximum Protective Services, Charles Peeples and S. Joseph Cardile, could immediately be reached for comment.