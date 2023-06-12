Baltimore Police officer who pushed teen, threatened ‘I will kill you,’ gets probation

A Baltimore Police officer who threatened to choke and kill a 17-year-old during an arrest and pushed him in the face was sentenced on Monday to 1 1/2 years’ probation.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Gregory Sampson handed down that punishment on charges of second-degree assault and misconduct in office against Officer Maxwell Dundore, a more than five-year veteran. Sampson had found him guilty earlier this year at the conclusion of a two-day bench trial.

On April 27, 2020, Baltimore Police arrested Bobby Adams after he got out of a stolen car on Mayfield Avenue near Cardenas Avenue in Belair-Edison. That’s when a struggle that lasted several minutes ensued, and Adams resisted arrest because he did not want to go to jail.

Dundore placed his hands near the teen’s neck and stated, “I will choke you. I will kill you.” Later, Dundore pushed Adams in the face while he was lying on the ground handcuffed.

Adams, now 20, testified that the experience traumatized him. He said he could not breathe and feared for his life.

Meanwhile, Dundore testified in his own defense and denied that he used a chokehold. He said he shouted, “I will choke you. I will kill you” as a “defensive tactic” and stated that he did not shove the teen.

But Dundore apologized for his language during the arrest. He called Adams a “stupid ass” and at one point told him to “shut the hell up.”

Following the trial, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office dropped the case against Dundore’s supervisor, Sgt. Brendan O’Leary, who had been charged with making false statements and misconduct in office. He had been accused of minimizing and distorting facts about the use of force in the arrest and misleading investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.