Death, taxes, jury duty.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was selected this week in Baltimore Circuit Court to serve as an alternate juror in a murder trial. At 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, he walked into Courtroom 636 in the Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. courthouse with two members of his security detail trailing him.

Paul Ray IV, 18, of Hamilton Hills, is standing trial on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Ray is accused of fatally shooting Bryson Hudson, 16, and critically wounding Willie Byrd, 29, outside A Plus Grocery and Deli on North Broadway near Ashland Avenue in East Baltimore on Aug. 14, 2023. Baltimore Police reported that Ray is one of five people involved in the killing.

Scott’s spokesperson, Bryan Doherty, could not immediately be reached.

The mayor’s media advisories mentioned that he was reporting on Wednesday for jury duty.

Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Greer is prosecuting the case. Lawrence Rosenberg is representing Ray.

Circuit Judge Alan C. Lazerow is presiding over the trial.

