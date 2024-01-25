A man accused of fatally stabbing a McCormick & Co. logistics center employee last week has been arrested, officials said Thursday.

Andre A. Hubbard, 50, remained held without bond in Baltimore County and is charged with first-degree murder and a related weapons charge.

Hubbard was a temporary employee at the logistics center at the Tradepoint Atlantic campus in Sparrows Point and had been working there about 40 days, according to court records.

On Jan. 16, Hubbard was seen on surveillance footage in the cafeteria of the McCormick & Co. facility “sitting by himself and staring” at his victim, Anthony Day, according to court records.

Just before 9 p.m., Hubbard allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket, stood and walked toward Day while motioning toward him before stabbing Day at least twice. Witnesses told police they heard Hubbard say, “I told you I would get you,” according to court records.

Day was declared dead by a doctor at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center at 4 a.m. Jan 17.

Day is remembered as a “peaceful soul” who wanted to see a better Baltimore.

Anthony Day, whom loved ones described as peaceful, intellectual and humble, was fatally stabbed while working as a distribution technician at McCormick & Co.’s logistics center at the Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park in Sparrows Point. He was 32.

Hubbard fled the scene after the stabbing, police said. A Baltimore County Police Department spokesman said Hubbard was arrested Jan. 23 after turning himself in at the Woodlawn Precinct.

Hubbard’s attorney, Thomas Maronick Jr., called the allegations “serious.”

“But, then again, he is entitled to the presumption of innocence. That’s really where we are. We look forward to the facts playing out in a court of law,” he said.

In a statement last week, a McCormick & Co. spokesperson said the company is “deeply saddened by the assault” and cooperating in the investigation.