The two drivers involved in a crash that killed six construction workers on Interstate 695 have been indicted on manslaughter charges and traffic violations.

Law enforcement is looking for Lisa Adrienne Lea, 54, of Randallstown, Baltimore County State Attorney’s Scott Shellenberger said. She faces 28 counts, including one that alleges she was driving impaired by drugs, though the indictment does not specify what substance.

Melachi Brown, 20, of Windsor Mill, faces 27 counts and was taken into custody on Monday. He’s scheduled to make his initial appearance at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore County, according to online court records.

On March 22 at about 12:30 p.m., Lea was driving a 2017 Acura TLX on the I-695 inner loop near Interstate 70 in Baltimore County when she changed lanes and struck a 2017 Volkwagen Jetta. Both cars were “reportedly traveling at speeds in excess of the posted speed limit and greater than the speed of the adjacent traffic,” according to the Maryland State Police and a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Brown was driving the 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, police reported.

The speed limit is 55 mph.

Lea then spun out of control, passed through an opening in concrete barrier that separated a work zone from the highway and fatally struck six construction workers, according to the report.

The Baltimore Banner obtained video of the crash, which show both cars speeding when one moved into the far-left lane, hit the other vehicle, lost control and flipped into the construction zone.

Police identified the construction workers who died in the crash as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

The 2017 Acura TLX, left, and 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, are pictured in these submitted photos from the National Transportation Safety Board after the crash.

Concrete General Inc., a contracting business in Gaithersburg, employed five of the construction workers. They were working on a project to reduce congestion on the Baltimore Beltway.

Following the crash, Lea was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland. Meanwhile, Brown did not report any injuries.

Between 1980 and 2020, there were only 12 other crashes in work zones that resulted in more deaths, according to a Banner analysis of Fatality Analysis Reporting System data maintained by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.