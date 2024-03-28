The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A Baltimore County judge on Thursday ordered one of two drivers charged in a crash that killed six construction workers on the inner loop of Interstate 695 to serve 1 1/2 years in jail.

Circuit Judge Vicki Ballou-Watts sentenced Melachi Duane Darnell Brown, 21, of Windsor Mill, to serve 60 years, suspending all time but 1 1/2 years in the Baltimore County Detention Center, plus three years’ supervised probation. He must perform 40 hours of community service, complete a victim-impact program and abstain from driving while he’s on supervision.

Brown had pleaded guilty to six counts of negligent vehicular manslaughter. He will not receive credit for the time he spent on home detention while awaiting trial toward the sentence.

Ballou-Watts largely adopted the plea agreement that the state had extended in the case, noting that his speeding and aggressive driving were contributing factors but not the primary cause of the crash. She also brought up his age, lack of prior criminal record and expression of remorse.

“The job that these victims were doing is a job that many people would be unwilling to perform,” Ballou-Watts said. “I can’t imagine being out there with those cars flying by.”

Brown apologized to the families for his actions and wiped back tears with tissues. He said he’s a caring young man.

“I’ve been asking God for forgiveness,” he said. “I’m deeply sorry.”

At about 12:30 p.m. on March 22, 2023, Lisa Adrienne Lea tried to move into the passing lane and hit Brown, prosecutors allege.

They were both driving more than 120 mph, prosecutors assert, five seconds before the crash. The speed limit is 55 mph.

Lea spun out, traveled through a more than 150-foot gap in the concrete barriers that separated the work zone from the rest of the highway, overturned multiple times and fatally struck the six construction workers, prosecutors reported.

First responders took Lea to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown was not hurt and stayed on the scene of the crash.

The Maryland State Police identified them as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee DiMaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

Troopers reported that Lea had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Prosecutors allege that she had prescription medications and cannabis in her system and told investigators that her vision went black, like during a seizure that she experienced five years earlier, and crashed.

At the time of impact, Lea was driving 108 mph, prosecutors allege. Brown was going 111 mph.

Assistant State’s Attorney Felise Kelly described the plea agreement that she extended in the case as the most unlikely and unpopular in her career.

But Kelly said her role in the criminal justice system is not to do what others want her to do. Even the maximum sentence, she said, would not be commensurate to the lives of the six people killed in the crash.

“My job is do what I think is fair and just in a case,” Kelly said.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Kafes, Brown’s attorney, asked the judge to consider allowing her client to serve the sentence on home detention.

Brown, she said, is a caring and compassionate person with a good heart. Kafes said her client did not want to subject the families to a prolonged trial and stated that he accepted responsibility for his actions.

“Melachi is extremely remorseful,” Kafes said. “He had no malice in his heart.”

A Baltimore Banner analysis found that there were only 12 other crashes between 1980 and 2020 in work zones that resulted in more deaths in the United States.

Lea, 55, of Ednor Gardens-Lakeside, is charged with six counts of negligent manslaughter and related offenses. She’s set to appear back in court on May 8.

This story will be updated.