Two teens, a 15- and 17-year-old were shot, and the 17-year-old died

Baltimore Police detectives arrested a person on murder charges in connection to a Memorial Day weekend drive-by shooting that left one teenager dead and injured another.

At around 3:50 p.m. on May 25, a white Nissan Rogue SUV turned east on Prospect Street in West Baltimore’s Mosher neighborhood, according to court records. The SUV went down the narrow, one-way street when a person in a white T-shirt in the back seat on the passenger side leaned out the window and started shooting.

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old were shot, and the 17-year-old, Denzel Johnson, died at the hospital, police said. The shooting was captured on video, according to court records.

Johnson was an 11th grade student at Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, a city schools spokesperson said. He is at least the sixth person under 18 to be killed in Baltimore this year, according to police records.

The SUV, which was a rental with Pennsylvania tags, was seen shortly thereafter on CitiWatch cameras, according to court records. The Nissan has an onboard navigation system that is serviced through AT&T, and detectives were able to track the SUV in almost real time.

At around 10 p.m., the detectives and other Baltimore Police officers tracked the SUV to the 3900 block of Stokes Drive where they saw it drive off road and into the woods, according to court records. Two men got out of the Nissan and detectives wrote in charging papers they saw a “flicker of flame” and became concerned they were going to torch the SUV.

The two people, both men in white shirts, ran through the woods when officers tried to arrest them. Eventually, police were able to arrest one of them, 22-year-old Korey Hopson. The other got away,

Hopson gave a brief statement to detectives before requesting an attorney, according to court records. He’s charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault. Police took Hopson’s cellphone and wrote in court papers that location data from it puts Hopson in the area of the shooting. An address listed for Hopson gives his residence as being a block from where the shooting took place.

Hopson does not have an attorney listed in online court records.