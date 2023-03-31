Ex-Gunpowder park manager on trial for rape shifts story in police interview, video shows

The former longtime manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park initially told police that he did not have sexual relations with a former employee, but then seemed surprised when investigators told him that the young woman had accused him of rape.

Jurors on Friday watched a video of a Baltimore County Police interview with Michael J. Browning, the defendant, including his initial denial of a sexual relationship with the former employee, a woman who is 40 years his junior.

“We have not had sex. She will tell you that,” Browning initially told investigators.

Michael J. Browning, who served as manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park for three decades, was charged by Baltimore County police in fall 2022 with raping two former employees. Browning went on trial in March 2023. (Baltimore County police)

Browning appeared shocked when police told him that she had accused him of raping her. “Rape? Rape? Rape?” he said loudly. “I never raped that girl.”

Browning told investigators that he had moved the young woman to an isolated state-owned house in the Days Cove section of the park because he needed to have a police officer there. However, she did not enter the police academy until five years after she moved there.

Under further questioning, Browning acknowledged a sexual relationship with the woman, whom he repeatedly described as “very sexual.” He said that he had known her since she was 11 and he was 53 and that he was the first man she had had sex with.

The video was shown to jurors on the second day of testimony in the trial of Browning, 72, who was indicted last year on 27 counts of rape, sexual assault and assault of the first woman and of a second young female employee. Browning, a longtime ranger who carried a state-issued gun and badge prior to leaving the Maryland Park Service late last year, has pleaded innocent and his defense attorney, Gary Bernstein, said all sexual acts with both employees were consensual.

The Baltimore Banner does not identify alleged victims of rape or sexual assault unless they ask for their names to be published. Both women became Baltimore County Police officers after leaving Gunpowder.

Testimony on Thursday revealed that the second woman, who is now 25, developed feelings for the first woman, who was her supervisor at the park. The first woman testified Thursday that she was was reluctant to get involved with her, but that Browning encouraged her because he said he had a fantasy of seeing two women engage in sex.

“He said having threesomes was very normal,” the woman testified. “He said everyone in the park was doing them.”

Soon the women began a sexual relationship and sent photos and videos to Browning, according to testimony. Browning would sometimes watch their sexual encounters in person and, on occasion, join in.

Meanwhile, the married Browning was secretly engaged in sexual activity with each woman individually — a fact that he and the women kept from each other, according to opening statements and the first woman’s testimony.

At first, Browning told investigators, he never touched the women when watching their sexual encounters, according to the video shown to jurors Friday. But then he acknowledged that the women would tell him to stop touching them. An investigator pointed out that he must have been touching them if they told him to stop.

Browning then said the first woman would tell him to hold the second woman down during sex. “She’d say, ‘Hold her down for me, Mike.’ I’d hold her arms down, hold her hands over her head.”

The former ranger also told investigators that he initially lied about having a sexual relationship with the first accuser because he wanted to protect her career. “I don’t want [the woman] to get in trouble. She’s a good girl,” he said.

Browning acknowledged the naïveté of the primary victim. “She’s a very homeschooled young lady learning her way through the police force,” he said. “She’s very different.”

Browning also at first lied to police officers about having two cell phones. He had a state-issued phone and a second, private phone on the first victim’s phone plan. They used that phone to exchange sexual photos and videos.

In testimony Thursday, the first woman testified that she was 11 when she first met Browning. She was taking part in a 4-H program that his wife ran from their home in Gunpowder. The accuser and her sister, who were home-schooled and had few friends, would work in the gardens, tend the horses and clean his truck and motorcycle.

In 2016, at age 23, she entered into an intense sexual relationship with Browning, who then hired her and moved her into a house in a remote section of the park. A few years into their relationship, she testified, Browning entered her house one morning when she was still asleep and raped her, the first of multiple sexual assaults either at that house or a state-owned house where Browning resided.

Bernstein, the defense attorney, on Thursday called the first woman a “manipulative, conniving liar” and implied that she had made up the rape allegations because she was disappointed that Browning had not left his wife for her. He questioned why she continued to be in a relationship with Browning after the alleged rapes occurred.

The defense attorney mocked the woman’s description of one of the alleged rapes in his remarks, suggesting in fact that Browning taken “her to such an orgasmic state that it was too much for her.”

Police allege that Browning admitted to the rapes during a secretly taped phone call with the victim while investigators were present. According to court documents, Browning replied: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry. Forgive me for that. It will never happen again. I promise you it will never happen again.”

Browning was suspended after his arrest last fall and then retired from the state park service, where he had worked since 1972, including 31 years as manager of the 18,000-acre Gunpowder Falls State Park in Baltimore and Harford Counties.

After Browning’s arrest, The Banner investigated allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment at Gunpowder during Browning’s tenure. The Banner interviewed 15 former and current Gunpowder employees who described Browning as an expert manipulator — charming to allies and cruel to those who questioned him. He doled out plum assignments to favored employees and relegated others to irregular shifts and unpleasant tasks, the employees said.

The Banner reviewed eight written complaints that Gunpowder employees had sent higher-ups in the state park service in 2015 detailing a culture of bullying, harassment and retaliation at the park. The employees did not see any changes after they filed the complaints, and many believed that they were retaliated against for complaining.