Minor injured after accidental shooting at Towson High School, police say

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
A 16-year-old boy was wounded in what Baltimore County Police are describing as an accidental discharging at Towson High School on Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a local hospital around 9:30 p.m. after the teen walked in with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Baltimore County Police said.
Police learned the shooting happened near the school and shut down the entrance.
A student told WJZ that his sisters were playing pickleball when they heard a loud bang and saw a van.
Sign Up for Alerts
How's it going?
Share this article via...