Minor injured after accidental shooting at Towson High School, police say

CBS Baltimore Staff

Published 8/24/2023 7:10 a.m. EDT, Updated 8/24/2023 9:20 a.m. EDT

Baltimore County Police respond to Towson High school on Wednesday, Aug. 23. (CBS News Baltimore)
A 16-year-old boy was wounded in what Baltimore County Police are describing as an accidental discharging at Towson High School on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a local hospital around 9:30 p.m. after the teen walked in with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Baltimore County Police said.

Police learned the shooting happened near the school and shut down the entrance.

A student told WJZ that his sisters were playing pickleball when they heard a loud bang and saw a van.

