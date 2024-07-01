A Baltimore City school teacher was charged with second-degree rape Monday in connection with the case of a 12-year-old girl who went missing for a week.

Lewis M. Laury Jr., 24, was arrested by Baltimore County Police detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit. According to charging documents, the girl was found Thursday at Laury’s address.

Laury has also been charged with sexual offense in the third degree. He is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. The Banner is not identifying the girl because she is an alleged victim of a sexual crime.

The girl was found last week in Pikesville by law enforcement after she went missing for seven days. Social media was flooded with outreach for her and calls for her safe return, including from Maryland’s first lady Dawn Flythe Moore and Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith, the famed actress, singer and talk show host.

The child’s mother, Mia Brooks, 49, took to Instagram’s Threads Monday afternoon to thank all who shared posts to spread the word about her daughter’s absence. She also confirmed a man had been captured.

“I want to personally thank each person who shared the news to help find” her, the post said. “To all of my prayer warriors 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Thank you for all of the calls, texts, and messages. The man has been captured by police!!! Please continue to pray and send positive energy this way. The road ahead is long.”

Brooks had last seen her daughter on June 20 before finding a note taped to the 12-year-old’s bedroom wall that said she would be going to Pennsylvania for a week. The note indicated that the minor would take the train to stay with a family Brooks had never heard of.

The girl was believed to have been talking to a man online via social media apps.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit worked with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and other law enforcement agencies to locate the child.

This story will be updated.