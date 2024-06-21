A nonverbal 6-year-old boy has died after being found in water Friday morning in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said.

Marcel Traoren was last seen in Dundalk early Friday morning around 5 a.m., police said. The child was reported missing, and a search was launched around 7 a.m.

Crews, including about 25 divers, searched the waterfront Lynch Cove area, which includes multiple private slips for boats. Traoren was found around 11:30 a.m. and rushed to an area hospital.

Baltimore County Police Department said that he died at the hospital. Police say at this point nobody has been charged with the death.

It was not immediately clear where in the area he was found, or how deep the water was.

“This tragic incident underscores the importance of water safety for children, especially with the warm weather that is currently impacting the region,” Joy Lepola-Stewart, police spokeswoman said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, but police spokesperson Joy Stewart said police “have a reason to believe the child left the house around 5 a.m.”

