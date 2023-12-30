A 50-year-old man who was delivering packages near Mondawmin Mall was struck by a stray bullet on Friday.

The man was delivering packages in the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue when a bullet struck him in the left ankle, Baltimore Police said.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

The stray bullet came from the exchange of gunfire between two groups of juvenile males, according to authorities.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Western District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the gunfire can contact them at 410-396-2477.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

More From The Banner

Cesilee Oliver, 18, Miss Cameron Parrish 2022 from Cameron Parrish, LA holds up a fresh muskrat before skinning it at The National Outdoors Show in Dorchester County, MD on February 25, 2023.

Our favorite stories of 2023

Photos: The Baltimore Banner’s best photos of 2023

Photo illustration shows Baltimore skyline with overlapping brightly colored shapes and photos of drum line performers, Krystal Gonzalez, Teresa Lancaster, Lamar Jackson, and John Angelos.

People, stories and events that shaped 2023

Black teachers are leaving. How can Maryland schools get them to stay?