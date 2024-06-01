The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Montgomery County Police are searching for a registered sex offender after the man’s probation and parole agent was found dead Friday evening.

Authorities are asking the public’s help locating Emanuel Edward Sewell, who they say is dangerous and may be armed. The 54-year-old Chevy Chase man is wanted for questioning in the agent’s death, police said in a statement. Sewell may be driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland license plates 93661HT.

Around 5:50 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Terrace Drive in Chevy Chase to check on the agent, who had not reported to work after a scheduled appointment with Sewell. Upon arrival, police found a man in the apartment. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sewell was not there when police arrived and had not been found as of Saturday morning.

The agent’s cause of death will be determined by the Office the Chief Medical Examiner, and the officer’s name is being withheld until authorities have notified his next of kin.

Court records show Sewell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1997 after pleading guilty to a first-degree sex offense. It was not immediately clear Saturday when Sewell was released from prison or for how long he was on probation.

Sewell filed multiple federal lawsuits challenging disciplinary actions against him and complaining about medical care at various state prisons. Each of the lawsuits was dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow, in a 2013 opinion dismissing a case over searches of inmate mail, referred to Sewell as “a frequent litigator in this court.”

Police are asking the public not to approach Sewell if they spot him or his vehicle. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sewell is urged to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 or visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org.

Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward and may remain anonymous.