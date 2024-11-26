Authorities said Tuesday that an FBI agent lured at least two women to a Gaithersburg shop with offers of free tattoos and modeling work before sexually assaulting them.

Montgomery County Police arrested 40-year-old Eduardo Valdivia on Monday and charged him with multiple counts of second-degree rape, fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault.

Attorneys for Valdivia listed in online court records did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At a news conference Tuesday, assistant chief Nicholas Augustine said that from at least February though September Valdivia operated the “DC Fine Line Tattoos” shop on Washingtonian Boulevard in Gaithersburg under fake names, including “Lalo Brown” and “El Boogie.”

Valdivia allegedly contacted each of the women, both in their 20s, through Instagram and offered modeling opportunities with “Exeter Models.” Neither knew Valdivia was an FBI agent and thought they were communicating with a woman, according to police.

One of the women reported she was offered a free tattoo in exchange for modeling the tattoo, Augustine said. She visited the tattoo shop in August and met “Lalo Brown,” who gave her a tattoo then offered to help her find work as a model.

The woman returned to the tattoo studio in early September after receiving an email offer for a test photo shoot, where she signed a modeling contract, according to charging documents. During the photo shoot, Valdivia allegedly sexually assaulted her, then she “was coerced and threatened with legal action if she did not return to comply with the contract,” Augustine said.

Concerned with the legal ramifications, the victim returned for a modeling shoot two weeks later at a hotel in Gaithersburg, he said. She said she did not want to participate in the shoot, but Valdivia told her that a client already paid for the hotel suite and for the photo shoot, according to charging documents.

Valdivia again sexually assaulted the woman during the photoshoot, police said.

The other woman in the case described encountering similar circumstances in February. Valdivia allegedly assaulted her during a photo shoot after she said she did not want to do anything sexual in nature, police said.

Augustine said that several modeling photos of the women appeared on two Instagram accounts: “DC Fine Line Tattoos” and “Exeter Models.”

Police believe there are more victims and urged them to contact law enforcement officials. Augustine thanked the two women for coming forward, saying they “most likely saved many other people from being victimized.

“We want the community to know that, no matter if you sign a contract, that does not allow for you to be sexually assaulted,” Augustine said.

Police have been investigating the case for more than three weeks and said they were first notified of the assaults in late October.

A spokesperson with the FBI Washington Field Office said in an email that Valdivia “is currently suspended pending the conclusion of the Montgomery County Police Department investigation” and the agency could not comment further on an ongoing case.

Valdivia is being held without bond, according to online court records. He has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 20.

Four years ago, Valdivia was acquitted of attempted murder for shooting a man on the Washington, D.C. metro.

The Baltimore Banner’s Darreonna Davis contributed to this article.