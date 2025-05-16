Montgomery County Police are investigating an incident in which a 2-year-old boy reportedly fell from the 15th floor of an apartment building in Silver Spring and survived.

Police said in a news release that officers responded around 2:11 p.m. Thursday to a residential building in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive for a report that a toddler had fallen.

There, officers located the 2-year-old boy in the bushes below. The child reportedly fell from a balcony.

The child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fox 5 News in Washington reported that the toddler suffered a broken arm.

Police said they were investigating. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, authorities said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, which also responded to the incident, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas contributed to this report.