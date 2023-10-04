Morgan State will ‘rethink’ homecoming events after campus shooting

After five people were shot Tuesday night on the campus of Morgan State University during homecoming week, president David Wilson said school officials will “rethink” the remaining festivities.

A decision is expected Wednesday afternoon, Wilson said. Classes were canceled for the day.

“What happened on our campus was such a senseless act of violence perpetrated on our community,” he wrote in a message to students, faculty, parents and alumni. “It was so disappointing to learn of what took place especially after what was a family-filled and fun evening of celebrating the pageantry and beauty of our students. But rest assured, our Morgan family is strong and we will march on with determination to keep moving on.

Four men and one woman, between the ages 18 to 22, were wounded in the shooting. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a Wednesday morning press conference it likely stemmed from a dispute between “two smaller groups.”

Authorities do not have reason to believe at this time that the shooting was racially motivated, Worley said.

Multiple people had guns on the scene and the department is still waiting on ballistics tests to come back to determine how many weapons were actually fired, Worley said. Two armed individuals likely intended to shoot one person, but police do not believe the targeted person was hit.

Maryland’s top official, Gov. Wes Moore, said the state has offered resources to help the university, city and federal officials responding to and investigating the shooting at the “national treasure” — an honorific given to the historically Black university in Northeast Baltimore by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Moore opened a meeting of the state’s Board of Public Works on Wednesday morning in Annapolis offering comment about the shooting.

“Unfortunately, because of the actions of last night, some of them are now recovering in a hospital with gunshot wounds,” Moore said. “We, as a society, we cannot allow this to stand because if we allow this to stand, we’re all going to fall.”

The governor, who attended last year’s homecoming events and gave a graduation speech in December, lamented that he once again found himself addressing an act of gun violence involving young people, adding that “the very real issue of why it’s so easy for people to get their hands on firearms” needs to be addressed as well as why people are “willing to pull the trigger at another human being.”

“We have offered and will continue to offer every state resource available for both understanding and getting justice for what happened yesterday, and also dealing with the very real fact that Morgan State will have a healing process,” he said.

Maryland law already bans firearms from college campuses. When asked what more is needed, the Democrat said Maryland’s strong gun laws are only part of the solution.

”We have to make sure that those laws are being enforced,” Moore said after the Board of Public Works meeting. “We have to make sure we have the resources to bring closure to these crimes, and bring closure to these violent actions, and making sure that we’re stopping this pipeline, particularly when it comes to the illegal guns, that continue to flood into our neighborhoods.”

The governor plans to attend Saturday’s homecoming football game against Stony Brook University.

Congressman Kweisi Mfume, a former magna cum laude graduate of Morgan State University who serves as chairman of the university’s board of regents, issued a statement about what he called a “cowardly” act following the gun violence.

“Because of the cowardly acts of potentially multiple individuals with guns, the lives of innocent young people at Morgan State were gravely put at risk. It sickens all of us that no place is safe from this type of gun violence,” Mfume wrote in a release.

“Mass shootings in Baltimore and this flagrant disregard for human life will never be allowed to become the norm,” he added. “Be assured that the vicious criminal(s) responsible for this will be convicted, punished, and removed from our streets. We remain Morgan proud and Baltimore strong.”

In the statement, the he thanked Mayor Brandon Scott and Worley, for quickly arriving on the scene and working very closely with Morgan Police Chief Lance Hatcher and the school’s police department.

At a press briefing Wednesday, Scott said his heart aches for the Morgan community and called the “horrific” act “a sickening reminder for all of us of how commonplace these incidents have become,” on university campuses and elsewhere.

The first-term Democrat argued that steps must be taken at all levels of government to address a national gun violence epidemic and to take guns off the streets of Baltimore. The mayor reported that both he and Wilson spoke about the shooting Wednesday morning with a newly formed office of gun violence prevention at the White House, Scott said.