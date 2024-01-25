Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby began testifying on Thursday as witness for the defense in the mortgage fraud trial of his ex-wife, Marilyn Mosby, stating that he handled their taxes and caused them to owe tens of thousands of dollars.

He said he incurred tax liabilities and entered into 4-5 payment plans without her knowledge with the Internal Revenue Service.

”Sitting here today, do you regret causing the tax problems?” Federal Public Defender James Wyda, one of Marilyn Mosby’s attorneys, asked.

“Tremendously,” Nick Mosby replied. “Ultimately, it was my mismanagement of the tax situation, and all that has come with it, sitting here today in court, because of my actions.”

Marilyn Mosby, 44, a Democrat who served from 2015-2023 as Baltimore state’s attorney, is standing trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application. She’s accused of lying on mortgage applications — including not disclosing that she owed federal taxes or reporting the existence of a more than $45,000 tax lien — for two luxury vacation homes: a house in Kissimmee, Florida, near Walt Disney World, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on the state’s southwest Gulf Coast.

She has pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence. Her attorneys have argued that she was a rookie when it came to real estate and acted in good faith, relying upon family members and licensed professionals.

In 2023, Marilyn Mosby was found guilty of two counts of perjury after a jury concluded that she twice lied on forms to withdraw $90,000 under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, from a retirement account. She used that money for down payments on the home and condo.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby is presiding over the trial.

Meanwhile, Nick Mosby is running for reelection this year and faces two challengers in the Democratic primary: Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen and former Baltimore City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.