The mother of a 5-year-old girl who was found dead in an East Baltimore home was held without bail Friday.

Bernice Byrd, 32, and the girl’s father, Gerald Byrd, 34, were arrested Monday after their daughter, Zona Byrd, was found dead in her bed.

They were charged with child abuse resulting in death and several counts of child abuse in the second degree and neglect.

Bernice Byrd was originally scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, but it was rescheduled to Thursday after she was placed on suicide watch at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women. The hearing was rescheduled again for Friday, and she was held without bail.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for November.

Police were called to the home on Aiken Street just before 1 p.m. on Monday by the child’s aunt. Bernice Byrd had contacted her sister saying that she was concerned about her daughter, who was unresponsive in bed, according to court documents.

Her sister said Zona was “not moving and ice cold” in her bed. Paramedics arrived and confirmed that the girl had died. Neither parent could recall when the child was last seen alive, police say.

Zona was described by police as being extremely malnourished and emaciated. They also said that her ribs were clearly visible.

Bernice and Gerald Byrd could not recall the last time the girl was fed, nor what food she last ate. The father implied that their four children were going through the garbage to find food.

Detectives searched the home and found a salad in the refrigerator, a locked bedroom closet with nonperishable food and a freezer full of meat.

The couple’s three other children were taken from the home. Police said that a 6-year-old boy was also severely malnourished, weighing only 35 pounds, and was barely able to walk. The average weight of a boy of that age ranges from 36 to 60 pounds, depending on his height range, according to Cincinnati Children’s.

The two other children were placed with relatives, police say. There is no update on the condition of the other children taken from the home.

Bernice and Gerald Byrd were accused of child abuse and assault in 2019. One of the couple’s other daughters had gone to school with a black eye and had told police she got into a fight with her parents, court documents show.

Bernice Byrd took the child’s cellphone and hit her with an “open hand” before the child went to her bedroom. Gerald Byrd forced his way into her room and tried to stab her with a knife, before kicking and punching her, according to the report. She was kicked out of the house and went to live with her aunt. It is unclear if it is the same aunt who reported Zona’s body.

Gerald Byrd pleaded guilty to assault and served time. The case against Bernice Byrd was indefinitely postponed and later closed.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report on WJZ’s website.