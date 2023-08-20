Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows the aftermath of a double shooting in a Mount Vernon shopping center parking lot that left a man dead and a woman critically injured.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday along Guilford Avenue.

When officers arrived, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman had been shot. The man was pronounced dead and the woman is on life support, according to Baltimore County Police.

The scene has been cleared but crime tape remains.

Many of the businesses here were closed at the time of the shooting.

However, surveillance video taken inside a convenience store on Guillford Avenue shows people running and police arriving at the scene.

People who work at the nearby businesses told WJZ they weren’t there at the time of the shooting but heard all about it as soon as they came to work.

“I was working and clients were calling my phone and that’s how I found out,” Jazmine Lawrence said. “They were like, ‘There was a shooting around there’ and ‘Are you OK?’ and that’s how I found out.”

Police said there’s no update on the woman’s condition or a description of the suspected shooter.

“it’s not normal at all,” Lawrence said. “It was actually very different to know that somebody was killed right there.”