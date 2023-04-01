Two teens charged in Jan. shooting of 23-year-old mother in Upton

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting a young mother who tried to flee with her children after gunfire erupted near a busy intersection in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood in January.

Officers detailed to the Warrant Apprehension Task Force initially arrested a 16-year-old boy at a home in the 5700 block of Radecke Avenue on March 16, Baltimore Police said Friday.

Roughly two weeks later, officers detailed to the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 15-year-old boy at a house in the 3700 block of Campfield Road in Baltimore County, police said.

Maya Morton, 23, and her sons were waiting for a takeout order near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street on Jan. 28 when shots were fired.

Police said Morton, who was in her car at the time, began driving away to protect her children.

That’s when she was shot, and subsequently crashed her car, according to authorities

Morton died from her injuries two days later. Her sons, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, were hospitalized in critical condition with injuries from the crash.

Two other people were shot near the intersection. One of them survived their injuries, but 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes died.

The two teens have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Following the deadly shooting, Morton’s sister, Shay, said she was outraged over the loss of her sister.

“I want justice, whatever that might be,” she said.

