Multiple threats prompted the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis to close its gates to the public for several hours Saturday, a situation cleared by mid-afternoon, authorities said.

The academy and the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management posted on social media that “an emergency situation” prompted the closure, but neither gave specifics about the threats.

The gates remained closed for about two hours, reopening just after 2:30 p.m.

“All affected areas have been cleared,” Naval Support Activity Annapolis posted on Facebook. “There is no active threat at this time, and all gates are open and the installation has returned to normal operating conditions.”

Visitors and personnel were asked to avoid the area as the threats were being investigated.

The threats came hours after the academy reopened the gates when the Naptown Half Marathon ended Saturday morning.