In 2013, Neil Adleberg reconnected with the young man at a wrestling tournament called Beast of the East at the University of Delaware — and “realized what he had in front of him was a target,” prosecutors allege.

At the time, Adleberg was 65 and the young man was 17, a senior and member of the Perry Hall High School wrestling team.

Adleberg was a “prominent member of the wrestling community,” prosecutors reported, and talked to him about his future.

Following the meeting, Adleberg positioned himself as a caregiver, prosecutors claim, adding the young man to a cellphone plan, creating a joint bank account and changing the address on his driver’s license. Through the promise of a better future and the “inextricable hold” that he possessed, Adleberg kept the teen silent and repeatedly sexually abused him for several years, prosecutors allege.

“From the evidence presented to you through the course of this trial, you will see the defendant’s behavior for what it really was: not that of a caring, supportive mentor or father figure,” Maryland Assistant Attorney General Megan Greene said in her opening statement, “but of a jealous, obsessive abuser.”

Adleberg, now 75, of Reisterstown, who was the head wrestling coach of Mount Saint Joseph High School in the 1970s and returned as an assistant coach for the 2014-15 season, is standing trial this week in Baltimore County Circuit Court on six counts including sexual abuse of a minor. He is the only person who has been indicted as a result of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s grand jury investigation into sexual abuse and cover-ups within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Prosecutors began presenting their case, calling five witnesses including the young man’s brother, friend and ex-girlfriend.

The Baltimore Banner does not identify people who report that they are survivors of sexual abuse. The young man is now 27.

Circuit Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. will determine whether Adleberg is guilty of the charges at the end of the bench trial.

In his opening statement, Joe Murtha, Adleberg’s attorney, refuted the allegations and stated that his client is not guilty of the charges.

“It’s the facts of this case that ultimately will show the court that Mr. Adleberg was a mentor, was a coach, was a surrogate parent,” Murtha said.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Murtha said his client will testify in his own defense. That’s in addition to calling witnesses to speak about his character and reputation.

Though Murtha said his client can be a micromanager, the young man went from being hopeless and having no future to thriving in school and wrestling.

Adleberg has opened doors for many people. But he’s never faced an allegation of sexual abuse in the past, Murtha said.

Throughout the years, Murtha said, he’s found that one of the challenges in these kinds of cases is that people will ask, “Why would he lie?”

“I may not know, may never be able to tell the court why he did lie,” Murtha said. “But I can tell you: there will be lie after lie documented in the course of this trial, your honor.”

The trial is scheduled to resume on Thursday in the Baltimore County Courts Building.