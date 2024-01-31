A man was fatally shot Tuesday along Annapolis Road in New Carrollton after coming in contact with two patrol officers who are now being investigated by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

The New Carrollton Police officers were in the 7500 block of Annapolis Road in New Carrollton at 4:35 a.m. when they saw a disabled truck in the roadway. They learned that the vehicle had been reported as carjacked in Prince George’s County.

While searching the vehicle, a nearby man on foot allegedly flashed two handguns causing the officers to shoot at the man, hitting him, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

The Independent Investigations Division of the state’s Attorney General’s Office said it is investigating the officer-involved shooting death as it does with all Maryland police killings or incidents where injuries result in the death of a civilian. No officers were injured in the incident, the statement added.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. And his identity has not been released.

Penelope Blackwell

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com

Penelope Blackwell

Penelope Blackwell is a Breaking News/Accountability reporter with The Banner. Previously, she covered local government in Durham, NC, for The News & Observer. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Morgan State University and her master’s in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. 

