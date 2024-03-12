The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A man who posed as a Brinks armed transport guard attempted to rob the safe at Nordstrom Rack in Canton, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

On March 7, around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the store located within the Canton Crossing Shopping Center on Boston Street.

Two store employees reported to Baltimore Police the suspect came into the store with what appeared to be a gun and wore a ski mask plus a bulletproof vest with “Brinks” painted on the front.

The suspect, later identified by authorities as Maurice Ferguson, 38, demanded to be taken to the safe, charging documents state.

Police said the pair of workers reportedly explained to the suspect that neither had access to the safe, which allegedly prompted Ferguson to punch and strike both employees in the head.

The workers told police they then tried to wrestle the gun away from Ferguson before fleeing the scene for help, leaving the suspect alone in an office area near the safe.

Once police entered the store, officers made commands for Ferguson to come out of the room.

Eventually, Ferguson surrendered to police but had removed the bulletproof vest and hid what was later determined to be a BB gun inside a trash can, charging documents revealed.

Ferguson faces several charges, including robbery and assault.

Days after the incident, shoppers noticed an increased security presence.

“I did notice that security did seem to be a little bit more aware and vigilant than they normally are,” Natalia Burney said. “Not that they don’t always have security but it did seem to be a little bit more security standing around.”

The suspect is scheduled to be in court on April 8 for a preliminary hearing.

