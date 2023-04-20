Baltimore Police have arrested 48-year-old Marvelle Worsley in connection with a shooting earlier this month that killed three people and critically wounded another in Northeast Baltimore. According to charging documents, all four were shot following a dispute over parking and loud music.

Brittany Murray, who was critically wounded in the shooting, and Worsley had an argument on April 1 “in reference to parking and music being played loud” at Worsley’s home in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue, according to charging documents.

Following the confrontation, Murray, 31, contacted the three other victims, who came to her house, charging documents say.

Charles Murray, 49, and Girard Smith, 41, approached Worsley and another argument ensued. That’s when Worsley pulled out a handgun and shot and killed both Murray and Smith, charging documents say.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Worsley also shot Brittany Murray multiple times.

After she heard the shots, 69-year-old Darlene Briscoe came outside from the house and was also shot. Briscoe and Brittany Murray were transported to the hospital, where Briscoe was pronounced dead, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Brittany Murray and Charles Murray are related.

Police identified Worsley as a suspect in the case days later, and asked for the public’s help locating him.

He turned himself in outside the city on Wednesday and was taken into custody, police said.

Worsley is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, as well as related charges including first-degree assault and firearm charges.

Days after the shooting, blood still stained the bottom of the front door at 3205 Woodring Avenue and the porch area in front of it. Two bouquets of flowers lay on the front step, untouched.

That day, people sat on their porches and walked their dogs. Kids played in backyards. Neighbors said the street had always felt quiet, safe. But on April 1, many heard gunshots — a couple at first, then a pause, then a few more — and then saw their street fill with emergency vehicles.

At a press conference following the shooting, Mayor Brandon Scott called the incident “one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my time in elected office.”