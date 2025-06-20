A physical education teacher at the Northwest Academy of Health Sciences School in Baltimore County who’s accused of touching two students is eligible for home detention, a judge ruled on Friday.

Baltimore County District Judge Michael W. Siri said he took all the facts and circumstances in the case against Jordan Adams into account, including that the allegations involve a teacher and students. Adams is not permitted to have contact with any witnesses.

Adams’ attorney, Erica Reed, argued that her client was neither a threat to public safety nor a flight risk. She described the accusations in the case as “relatively minor.”

“He adamantly denies he did anything inappropriate with these two students,” Reed said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

She said her client previously worked at Lansdowne Middle School, Sudbrook Magnet Middle School and Wellwood International School. He was not planning to return next year to the Northwest Academy of Health Sciences School, where he’s worked since 2023, Reed said.

Adams, she said, is on paid administrative leave.

He appeared via video from the Baltimore County Detention Center and answered questions with, “Yes, sir” and “No, sir.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Alexandra Buchanan pushed for Adams to continue to be held without bail.

“This defendant is a safety risk to the victims in this case and other minors,” Buchanan said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Adams, 28, of Windsor Mill, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

One girl told a social worker that Adams touched her on March 11 during gym class, and she reported that she felt uncomfortable each time he did it, Baltimore County Police allege.

Adams also performed a dance from TikTok in front of her, police assert, swaying his body as if he was spanking someone. He also swung his genitals and moved close to her face, police claim.

Detectives reported that they reviewed surveillance video and saw “multiple instances of physical contact.” Police also spoke with other witnesses.

Another girl told investigators that Adams placed his hand on her thigh when they were having a conversation, police allege.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Adams, she reported, rubbed her hand on more than one occasion and called her cute.

She described him as weird.