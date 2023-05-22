Los Angeles County district attorney won’t charge Ravens’ Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Monday declined to bring charges against Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had been accused of assaulting a woman last month at a club in West Hollywood.

TMZ Sports reported on April 21 that Beckham was under investigation after a woman alleged that he put his hand around her neck at Delilah, a club on Santa Monica Boulevard. He had denied the allegation.

“There was no evidence to show that an assault occurred,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective Juan Bonilla, the lead investigator, who described the allegations as “unfounded.”

In a charge evaluation worksheet, Christopher Baker, assistant head deputy for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office’s Charge Evaluation Division, wrote that surveillance video “contradicts the complaining witness’s account of events.” No other witnesses, he said, corroborated her account.

Baker said there was insufficient evidence to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Beckham, 30, is one of the NFL’s most popular players and signed a one-year, $15 million contract last month with the Ravens. The three-time Pro Bowl selection missed all of the 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during Super Bowl LVI but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

During his introductory news conference, Beckham acknowledged that he’s “made mistakes in my past.” He faced a charge of simple battery following allegations that he slapped the butt of a security guard after LSU, his alma mater, won the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020, but an arrest warrant was later rescinded.

Last year, Beckham was removed from a flight after police reported that he was “in and out of consciousness” and refused when asked to get off the plane. His attorney blamed the incident in part on an “overzealous flight attendant.”

“I always tell people [that] when I was out there making one-handed catches, I wasn’t holding the camera and pointing at it [while] making the catch, saying, ‘Look at me,’” Beckham said last month. “I’m not pointing any of you all out, but I think the stories came more from over there, and then headlines came, and titles came and, ‘Diva, drama,’ this, whatever, and the way our world works is those five names, they take them, and they run with them and they run with them each place they go, and that’s just how it works.”