Howard County sheriff’s deputy Ryan Demby was shot and killed early Friday morning outside a bar in Baltimore after an argument broke out between other patrons, the sheriff’s office reported on social media.

“During the altercation, shots were fired and Deputy Demby was struck,” the post read.

According to Baltimore Police Department, officers responded shortly after midnight to the 1100 block of South Charles Street to investigate a shooting and found a 23-year-old male with numerous gunshot wounds. Medics took him to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation found that a verbal altercation preceded the shooting, which occurred outside Mother’s Federal Hill Grille.

At the time of the shooting, a number of Orioles players were around the corner at a bar on E. Cross Street celebrating the team clinching the AL East, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. The players stayed inside as police secured and cleared the scene on South Charles Street.

Demby was sworn in as a deputy in March of this year. A tweet from the sheriff’s office at the time said the deputy’s father, Sam Demby, also works for the department and participated in his son’s academy graduation. A picture shows the father pinning Demby’s badge onto his uniform during the ceremony.

On 3/17/23, @HCSOnews participated in @CCSheriffMD Police Entry Level Training Academy graduation. DFC Sam Demby had the honor to officially badge his son, Deputy Ryan Demby.

Deputy Demby was officially sworn in this morning, March 20, 2023, as a Howard County Sheriff's deputy.

“The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the shocking and tragic loss of an off-duty deputy who was shot and killed in Baltimore last night,” the Howard County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post. “Our hearts are broken for the Demby family, Ryan’s friends and colleagues, and our entire sheriff’s office family. We will continue to keep our community updated and are grateful for your support during this difficult time.”

The Howard County Police Department called Demby’s killing a “senseless act of violence” in a social media post and said officers’ thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Last night, @HCSOnews lost one of their members in a senseless act of violence. Deputy Ryan Demby was off duty when he was shot and killed in Baltimore. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the members of the sheriff's office and the Demby family.



Statement from @HCSOnews: https://t.co/rQrgGaUkeo — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) September 29, 2023

A Baltimore Banner staffer who was in Federal Hill at the time of the shooting said he heard between four and five shots, sending bystanders fleeing toward nearby establishments.

