A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore’s O’Donnell Heights neighborhood.
Patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s southeast district responded to a report of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Plantview Way, a residential block just east of the Canton industrial area.
At the scene, officers found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
