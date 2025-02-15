A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore’s O’Donnell Heights neighborhood.

Patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s southeast district responded to a report of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Plantview Way, a residential block just east of the Canton industrial area.

At the scene, officers found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.