Gunpowder Falls rape trial: Abusive ‘sexual playground’ or consensual love triangle?

The first day of the rape trial of Michael J. Browning, the former longtime manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, featured explosive testimony about his relationship with the two former employees who have accused him of sexually assaulting them.

Baltimore County prosecutor Brian Botts said Gunpowder, Maryland’s largest state park, was Browning’s “sexual playground.”

Michael Browning, who served as park manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park from 1991 until late 2022, has been charged with raping two former employees. He has denied the charges. His trial in Baltimore County began on March 28, 2023. (Baltimore County police)

Browning, 72, a longtime ranger who carried a state-issued gun and badge, had worked for the state park service since 1972 and served as manager of 18,000-acre Gunpowder Falls State Park since 1991.

He was arrested by Baltimore County Police in late September on charges that he had raped the first young woman. A few weeks later, a grand jury indicted Browning on 27 accounts of rape, sexual assault and assault of the first woman and of a second young woman employee.

Botts said Browning met the first female victim when she was 11 or 12 and was a “mentor” to her for a decade before they began a sexual relationship.

Browning would take the victim fishing and hunting when she was a teen, the prosecutor said in his opening statement, and pay her money for doing chores around his house. She was homeschooled and very interested in nature.

The first accuser lived in a home on park property, and Browning carried keys to both a gate blocking the path to the house and the house, police have said. He would often arrive at the home before the employee had awakened and demand sex, according to police, doing so as often as four or five times a day to the point of it being an “obsession.”

“What will become clear is [Browning] would not take no for answer,” said Botts. “He did it anyway, by force or threat of force.”

This happened about 10 to 15 times over the course of the six-year relationship, according to the documents.

“In the state of Maryland, consent has to be an agreement,” said Botts. “Not, as Mr. Browning would have it, submission … It from being a relationship to a crime that’s being committed.”

Gary Bernstein, Browning’s defense attorney, spoke for more than an hour in his opening statements. He described the first victim as extremely manipulative and a liar.

“She lied. She destroyed evidence,” said Bernstein.

Bernstein described the relationship between the two women as “tumultuous” and said it was the two of them who made the first move on Browning.

The women were in a relationship with each other and Browning, their boss, would watch them have sex, Bernstein said in his opening statement. Browning, who is married, was also engaged independently in sexual relationships with each, which they hid from each other, the defense attorney said. All of this was happening on state property.

A Gunpowder Falls State Park employee was repeatedly raped by her boss in this isolated home on park property, Baltimore County Police say. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Both women became Baltimore County Police officers after they worked at Gunpowder.

The Banner does not reveal the names of victims of sexual assault unless they elect to be publicly identified.

State park officials suspended Browning after his arrest. He was allowed to retired in December and became collecting a $94,500 annual pension while in the Baltimore County Detention Center awaiting trial.

After Browning’s arrest, The Baltimore Banner launched an investigation into the park and spoke with 15 former and current Gunpowder employees who described Browning as an expert manipulator — charming to allies and cruel to those who questioned him. He divided park staff into an in-group and an out-group, dolling out plum assignments to favored employees and condemning others to irregular shifts and unpleasant tasks, the workers said.

The Banner reviewed eight written complaints that Gunpowder employees had sent higher-ups in the state park service in 2015 detailing a culture of bullying, harassment and retaliation at the park. The employees did not see any changes after they filed the complaints and many believed that they were retaliated against after complaining.

Following the publication of the Banner’s investigation, Browning’s assistant manager, the regional supervisor who oversaw Browning and the superintendent of the entire state park system were fired. The Department of Natural Resources has seen further shake-ups under the administration of Gov. Wes Moore.

Bernstein previously said Browning and the first accuser had a consensual relationship and that Browning had had no sexual contact with the second woman. He alleged that the second woman made up the allegations to support the first accuser.