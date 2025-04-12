The young couple’s visas had expired, but they were at odds over whether to return to India.

A homesick Palak Patel, 21, wanted to go home. Her husband, 24-year-old Bhadreshkumar Patel, was adamant about staying in America.

Their disagreement took a tragic turn during a night shift at Dunkin’ Donuts in Hanover on April 12, 2015. Enraged that his wife was making plans to reunite with her family, Bhadreshkumar Patel attacked her around midnight in the back room of the doughnut shop, stabbing her to death with a “large kitchen style knife,” according to Anne Arundel County Police and the FBI.

Then, authorities allege, Bhadreshkumar Patel rushed to their residence, packed up a few things and took a taxi to Newark, New Jersey. Authorities said he was seen the next morning at Newark Penn-Station and then vanished, never to be seen again.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel remains among the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives,” with a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Federal agents and county police officials gathered Friday to bring attention to the homicide, which on Saturday marks 10 years without an arrest.

“We are urging our community to help us locate Bhadreshkumar Patel and to share this message on every social media platform available,” Police Chief Amal E. Awad told reporters. “As long as Bhadreshkumar Patel remains free, continuing to elude law enforcement, no intimate partner involved with this evil degenerate will be safe.”

Palak Patel, left, was killed by her husband, Bhadreshkumar Patel, right, on April 12, 2015. Authorities are still looking for Bhadreshkumar Patel, who is on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. (Anne Arundel County Police Department)

Calling the killing “one of the most heinous, gruesome acts of domestic violence,” Awad described Palak Patel as “the most caring and kind person,” a woman who was “mature beyond her years.”

Though Palak Patel was pursuing a master’s degree in commerce, her true passion was children and she aspired to become a teacher, Awad said. She dreamed of having children of her own.

Awad said the 21-year-old worked 12-hour shifts at the shop, then known as Dunkin’ Donuts, seven days a week to support her life in America and her family in India. Her family visited her in March 2015, and, according to Award, it was apparent to relatives that she was “extremely homesick” and longed to go home.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Palak should’ve felt safe with her husband, who worked the night shift alongside her,” Awad said. “But on that fateful night on April 12, 2015, in a harrowing moment of rage, that veil of safety quickly turned into an evil, murderous attack at the hands of her husband, the one who was supposed to love her and protect her.”

Anne Arundel County Police were swift in their investigation, obtaining a warrant charging Bhadreshkumar Patel with murder the day after the killing.

Although the FBI didn’t add Bhadreshkumar Patel to its 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list until 2017, federal court records show that the bureau was involved in the search from early on.

“We have never let up nor have we given up hope that we will find Bhadreshkumar so that justice will prevail,” William J. DelBagno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office, told reporters Friday. “We know our work is not complete. We will continue down that road for Palak and for those that love her.”

Bhadreshkumar Patel “struck” his wife with “a large kitchen style knife across the face, causing massive trauma that led to her death,” FBI Special Agent Jonathan D. Shaffer wrote in an April 20, 2015, affidavit accompanying a federal criminal complaint.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Shaffer, who was asking for a federal arrest warrant, added that detectives had learned he took his Indian passport from the couple’s residence before feeling to New Jersey.

Anne Arundel police spokesman Justin Mulcahy said Friday that investigators “don’t have any evidence that he has left the country.”

Though Mulcahy suggested Bhadreshkumar Patel did not have familial ties to New Jersey, Shaffer’s affidavit said that he listed a New Jersey address on a form issued by the Department of Homeland Security for non-U.S. citizens who enter the country legally.

“On April 16, 2015, a witness, who positively identified B. Patel from a photograph, described how she drove B. Patel in a taxi from a location across the street from the crime scene to a Best Western Hotel in Newark, New Jersey, which is just outside the Newark International Airport,” Shaffer wrote.

Mulcahy said investigators traced his next steps.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“He stayed the next morning at the Best Western … and was captured on surveillance footage there,” Mulcahy told reporters. “At approximately 10 a.m. on April 13, he checked out of the hotel, boarded a hotel-courtesy shuttle and was dropped off at the Newark-Penn Station. He vanished and was not seen since.”

Anne Arundel police and the FBI have investigated the “hundreds” of tips they’ve received, but none has led them to the suspect. Officials encourage anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

“Our focus is not only on locating Palak’s killer but also on understanding the circumstances that led to her tragic murder,” Awad said, adding the “unprovoked attack has left us with so many unanswered questions.”