Suspect identified in 1970 cold case of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers

A 52-year-old cold case was solved Friday after Anne Arundel County Police and federal officials announced that they identified the killer of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers through extensive DNA tests and investigative genetic genealogy.

Police identified Forrest Clyde William III as the suspect in Conyers’ 1970 murder and said her death was caused by asphyxiation due to strangulation.

Williams, an Anne Arundel County resident who was 21 at the time of the murder, died in 2018, making it impossible to file any charges.

Lt. Jacklyn Davis said that although detectives believe Williams is responsible, they have not ruled out the possibility of additional suspects in Conyers’ murder.

“To the family of Pamela we hope that today’s announcement brings at least some degree of comfort and peace in finally learning who was responsible for her murder,” Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad said. “Pamela was never forgotten nor will she ever be forgotten.”

The FBI Special Agent in Charge Tom Sobocinski speaks on the 1970 murder of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers during a press conference at the Anne Arundel Police Headquarters on March 10, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Conyers was last seen alive on Oct. 16, 1970, in Harundale Mall in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police cold case files. The 16-year-old had attended Glen Burnie High School’s homecoming bonfire and pep rally, and then went home where she spoke with her mother.

Later that night, Conyers drove to the mall in her family’s 1967 Dodge Monaco to get shoe polish for the dance the next day. She never returned home.

Three days later, her car was found, and the next day on Oct. 20, her body was found a short distance from the vehicle. Police found Conyers’ body in a wooded median on Maryland Route 177 near Millersville, which was under construction at the time. The area is now known as Route 100 near the Waterford Road and Route 648 overpass.

Conyers’ body was discovered clothed in slacks and an inside-out pullover. Her underwear and purse were missing, according to reporting in The Capital in 1970.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Tom Sobocinski said that when Conyers was murdered in 1970, authorities lacked advanced technology to help solve crimes.

“DNA analysis did not exist,” Sobocinski said. “The tools both scientific and investigative used to solve her murder have evolved. This technique gives the FBI a chance to solve cases that would not have been solved in every other way. It has given hope when previously there may have been none.”

Conyers was last seen at was the same mall that Joyce Malecki was also last seen at before her murder in 1969, and the case remains unsolved. Malecki’s case gained national attention in the 2017 Netflix documentary “The Keepers.” Police did not link the suspect with any other murders.

Conyers’ killing was one of the oldest unsolved homicide cases of the 82 cold cases in Anne Arundel County.