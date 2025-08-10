One of the six people shot in Park Heights on Saturday night has died, Baltimore Police said Sunday morning.

The 38-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Queensbury Avenue.

Police had been called to the neighborhood near Pimlico Race Course at 8:46 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Four males and two females, including a 5-year-old girl were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police have not yet offered information about any suspects or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.