The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office plans to retry a man who was found guilty of attacking two anti-abortion protesters outside the Planned Parenthood Baltimore Health Center on one of the charges against him: first-degree assault.

Patrick Brice was convicted in Baltimore Circuit Court of two counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for beating up Richard Schaefer and Mark Crosby on May 26, 2023, outside the clinic on North Howard Street in downtown Baltimore.

The jury acquitted Brice, 28, of West Baltimore, of one count of first-degree assault in the attack on Schaefer. But jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict on another count of first-degree assault in the attack of Crosby.

At the time, Schaefer was 84. Meanwhile, Crosby was 73.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Yvette M. Bryant on Thursday postponed sentencing until Aug. 7, but it’s possible that date could change. A new trial date has not been set.

“I think they’re hoping I get hit by a bus. They want me to go away,” Crosby told The Baltimore Banner. “I’m not going away.”

Surveillance cameras captured the assault.

Brice walked up to Schaefer, and the two got into a heated conversation about their differing views on abortion.

Next, Brice rushed at Schaefer and tackled him into a concrete flowerpot. Crosby ran over to defend his friend.

That’s when Brice pushed Crosby to the ground, punched him in the face and delivered a kick directly to his head.

Crosby spent three days at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center and twice landed back in the emergency room. He testified that he suffered injuries including an orbital fracture and still experiences issues with his vision in the right eye.

“He should be in jail right now,” Crosby said. “It’s just truly amazing: I feel like I’m the criminal.”

Assistant Public Defender Matthew Connell, Brice’s attorney, declined to comment.

Brice is free on his own recognizance.