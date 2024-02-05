Baltimore Police over the weekend arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on St. Patrick’s Day last year.

Derek Glenn, 49, of Baltimore, was arrested Saturday in the 2800 block of Lawina Road and is charged with negligent manslaughter, according to online court records. He did not have an attorney listed.

A warrant for Glenn’s arrest was issued on Oct. 28, 2023. A Baltimore police spokesperson didn’t immediately have a comment when asked why Glenn was not arrested sooner.

According to charging documents, around 8:06 p.m. on March 17, 2023, Glenn was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado on West North Avenue when he struck and ran over 42-year-old Heidi Marie Rose. She was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center but declared dead within the hour, according to documents.

Around 8:13 p.m., police officers found Glenn in the truck at the intersection of West North and Thomas avenues, according to court documents. The documents say that after striking Rose, Glenn continued to drive for about a mile until he lost control of his truck and crashed into a median there.

Glenn’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.356, according to the charging documents, a level that is potentially life-threatening. It is also more than four times higher than the legal driving limit, 0.08 BAC.

Glenn told emergency personnel he felt “no pain” and that “he had a lot to drink,” that night, according to court records.

Glenn was previously found guilty of driving under the influence on Jan. 20, 2023. He was also required to have an ignition interlock on his vehicle (a device installed in a vehicle that requires a breath sample before the car can start) and had suspensions on his license for failing to comply with the requirement, according to charging documents.

The detective who investigated the crash estimates Glenn was driving at 39 mph at the time he hit Rose, and 51 mph around the time he he crashed into the median, according to court records. The speed limit on that road is 30 mph.