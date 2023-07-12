Police release surveillance, body-cam footage of fatal shooting near Patterson Park

Baltimore Police released video footage Wednesday that shows a rapid exchange of gunfire between officers and a suspect as they attempted to apprehend him near Patterson Park last month on a warrant of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and resisting arrest.

The suspect, identified as Darryl Gamble, 40, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted to resuscitate him. None of the five officers were injured. They were identified as Matthew Banocy, Nicholas DeJesus, Austin Gutridge, Connor Johnson, and Nevin Nolte, who between them had two to 4 1/2 years of experience in the department. All are currently on routine administrative leave, said Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

He and Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau summarized the events of June 29. They said an officer recognized Gamble as he drove by and began following him. Gamble fled as the officer lost sight of him. Another officer picked up the trail. At some point, Gamble’s car became disabled and he fled on foot. Other officers arrived as gunfire erupted in the 100 block of North Milton Avenue.

Surveillance video shows Gamble firing a handgun at officers before discarding it on a sidewalk. The footage then shows him removing a rifle, which police said was an AK-47, from a bag. Gamble then disappears from the camera’s view behind a car. Seconds later, on body-cam footage, he is seen lying motionless on the street. Police said they recovered a loaded revolver and a loaded shotgun in addition to the automatic handgun and automatic rifle.

The shooting lasted a few minutes. Nadeau said a total of about 40 rounds were fired by all the officers, and 33 casings belonging to the suspect were recovered.

Worley said Gamble had a history of “violence in the past” without offering specifics. Court records show Gamble was convicted first-degree attempted murder in 2001 and sentenced to 15 years. Records show he was also convicted of drug and firearms charges in 2013 and sentenced to five years.

According to court records, Gamble was in arrested in April on drug charges (possession with intent to distribute) and mistakenly released, an oversight Nadeau attributed to “paperwork crossing.” Police had been looking for him ever since, finally spotting him on June 29.

Gamble’s attorney Roya Hanna said a hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning to address the charges related to the warrant that led to the shooting. A death certificate has not yet been issued by the state because Gamble’s autopsy is not complete. Hanna said she expects the charges to be dismissed or “abated by death.”