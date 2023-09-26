Tech CEO found dead in Baltimore apartment building

Rohan Mattu, WJZ

Published 9/26/2023 11:55 a.m. EDT

Credit: WJZ-TV

A homicide investigation is underway after Pava LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO of a Baltimore technology company, was found dead at a Mount Vernon apartment building Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to an apartment building on the 300 block of West Franklin Street for a call for service, where  LaPere’s body was found with signs of blunt-force trauma, police said.

WJZ confirmed Tuesday that LaPere co-founded and leads EcoMap, a company that says it digitizes ecosystems with its proprietary technology.

According to the woman’s LinkedIn, LaPere graduated from Johns Hopkins University, and landed on this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 List in the Social Impact Category.

Investigators said a missing persons call had been made a short time before the discovery.

“That’s pretty horrifying,” Chris McNees, a tenant of the building, told WJZ on Monday. “I mean, just for that to happen anywhere in the city is obviously a bad thing but it’s hard to imagine why this would happen specifically in this building.”

This story will be updated.

