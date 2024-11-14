A person of interest has been identified from a shooting that left a Paul Laurence Dunbar High School student injured near the school on Monday in Baltimore. The 15-year-old is expected to recover following surgery, but Baltimore Police are working to locate the suspect.

Police responded to the 500 block of North Caroline Street around 3:20 p.m. on November 11, after they received a report of gunshots. When they arrived, they found the teenager had been shot in the neck, abdomen and leg.

Police released a photo of the person of interest wearing what appears to be a hooded sweatshirt and black pants running toward Washington Street.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“Turn yourself in. We’re going to find you,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. “There’s too much video. There’s too many witnesses.”

Anyone with information regarding the pictured individual is asked to call the 24-hour tip line at 1-866-756-2587, submit a tip online, or through the P3 Tips Mobile App.

“The Mayor’s Office has activated a Coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization Response following Monday’s shooting,” the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement said in a statement. “Our team is continuing to work with the school and other partners to mobilize trauma supports and other wraparound resources to help the community heal following this tragic incident.”

Addressing violence around Baltimore schools

There have been 138 gun violence crimes near Baltimore City Public Schools, which is a significant decrease from last year, according to the latest data from the CBS News Baltimore Gun Violence Tracker.

Jayson Green, chair of the Parent and Community Advisory Board for Baltimore City Public Schools, said the board wants to host more meetings about safety with the parents and families.

“They’re scared, just like their kids are,” Green said. “They’re worried, they’re concerned, and all they can rely on is the ability of the schools to protect.”

Baltimore City Public Schools is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday evening to address student safety. The district says it is prepared to speak with families about all safety issues this school year, including the shooting near Dunbar High School.

Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises is expected to speak at the meeting at 1505 Eutaw Place.

“The areas where families and parents are engaged,” Green said, “there’s less of this occurring. We need more people on the ground. That’s parents, that’s administrators, that’s staff, that’s community organizations.”

